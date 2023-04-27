Mandurah has changed a lot since the Mail first hit letterboxes. When our first edition went out on Friday, April 19 1991, the City of Mandurah had a population of less than 27,000 people. Today, the city's population is in excess of 90,000 people and growing, with forecasts expecting that number to exceed 130,000 by 2036.
The Mail has been there to document it all. Here's a snapshot of the past 32 years in headlines.
Recession hits Mandurah hard, leaving more than 2000 people out of work.
Planning begins for Meadow Springs Estate with lots starting from just $22,500.
Excavators make first cuts into Dawesville Channel.
Pinjarra farmer Keith White grows pumpkin weighing 167.8kg.
Land release in Dudley Park Gardens with blocks of land going for just $19,000.
WA Election: Roger Nicholls re-elected to seat of Mandurah, Arthur Marshall wins seat of Murray from Keith Read.
Federal Election: Wendy Fatin re-elected in Brand, George Gear wins re-election in Canning.
Dawesville Channel opens.
$32 million expansion of Mandurah Forum begins, doubling the size of the shopping hub and creating about 500 new jobs.
McDonald's opens in Mandurah.
Cultural centre plans unveiled, the first step towards the construction of Mandurah Performing Arts Centre and Mandurah Boardwalk precinct.
Discussions begin for a Mandurah team to enter the WAFL.
Keith Holmes elected Mandurah mayor.
Creery Wetlands declared a class-A reserve and saved following 15-year battle with developers.
City of Mandurah opposes Sunday trading.
Mandurah police Senior Constable Jane Kennaugh was killed on duty in a traffic crash at the Madora Beach Road and Fremantle Road intersection.
WA Election: Roger Nicholls and John Bradshaw returned in Mandurah and Murray-Wellington, Arthur Marshall wins new seat of Dawesville.
Federal Election: Ricky Johnston wins Canning from George Gear, Kim Beazley replaces Wendy Fatin as Member for Brand.
Blocks within Port Mandurah marina go on sale for $95,000.
Pre-season AFL game between Fremantle and Fitzroy attracts a crowd of 7164 to Rushton Park.
Mandurah bid for a WAFL team officially begins with Peel Thunder later announced as 9th WAFL team.
$700,000 Peel Discovery Centre takes shape.
Construction starts on $50 million Peel Health Campus.
Mandurah's unemployment rate soars to highest in WA at 14.4 percent, about 3500 people looking for work.
Fairbridge Farm School heritage listed.
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre and Mandurah cinemas open.
Federal Election: Kim Beazley wins re-election in Brand, Jane Gerick ousts Ricky Johnston in Canning.
Petrol costs 65c/L in Mandurah, among lowest prices in state.
Mandurah Police form burglary squad to combat rising crime rates.
First ever Crab Fest held attracting thousands to Mandurah.
Creery Wetlands back in headlines after Mariners Cove development approved by State Government.
Mandurah the fastest growing city in WA with 3.4 percent annual population increase.
$220 million Mandurah Ocean Marina project approved, the largest of its kind ever in WA.
Mandurah teen Hayley Dodd disappears while hitchhiking in Dongara.
Brighton Hotel sold for $3.7 million at auction.
Mosquito plague threatens the health and lifestyle of Peel residents, forcing City of Mandurah to tackle issue.
Shire of Murray president Noel Nancarrow moves to re-name local government as Shire of Pinjarra.
Mandurah Mail goes online for the first time.
WA Election: Roger Nicholls unseated as Member for Mandurah by David Templeman, Arthur Marshall keeps Dawesville seat, John Bradshaw returned as Member for Murray-Wellington.
Federal Election: Don Randall elected to seat of Canning replacing Jane Gerick, Kim Beazley returned in Brand.
Mandurah's recycling services are launched.
Centro buys Halls Head land for $7 million to build new shopping complex.
Stage 1 of Mandurah Ocean Marina completed with 174 boat pens built.
Other eight WAFL clubs vote to remove Peel from competition.
Two locals killed in Bali bombing.
City of Mandurah's population passes 50,000.
Mandurah's popular Fun Fact'ry burns down.
Mark Newman takes reins as City of Mandurah chief executive following resignation of Stephen Goode.
City of Mandurah and Murdoch University sign MOU to build university facilities.
Peninsula Hotel demolished.
Mandurah named WA's Top Tourism Town.
Mandurah bus station opens.
Federal Election: Kim Beazley and Don Randall hold seats of Brand and Canning.
Massive fish kill along 4km of Serpentine River caused by dissolved oxygen levels.
Fire sweeps through Fairbridge Village across Easter weekend, destroying Exeter Cottage.
Murray Mandurah Markets close, ending 11 years as popular weekend destination.
Mayor Keith Holmes retires, replaced by Paddi Creevey.
WA Election: David Templeman re-elected to Mandurah seat, Kim Hames replaces retiring Arthur Marshall in Dawesville and Murray Cowper replaces retiring John Bradshaw as Member for Murray.
Silver Sands property sells for $3.6 million, setting record price for residential property in Mandurah.
Local fruit and veg store Mandurah Growers closes doors after serving the community since 1957.
Report on WA local governments recommends City of Mandurah and Shire of Murray merge, but both jurisdictions oppose.
Construction starts on $511 million Kwinana Freeway/Forrest Highway extension to link Perth and Bunbury.
Mandurah to Perth trainline opens making the commute to Perth faster and easier for thousands each day.
Federal Election: no change locally as Kim Beazley and Don Randall hold Brand and Canning seats.
WA Election: David Templeman, Murray Cowper and Kim Hames re-elected to their Mandurah, Murray-Wellington and Dawesville seats.
Final stage of Mandurah Ocean Marina finished, marking official opening of $220 million project.
Federal Election: Don Randall re-elected in Canning, Gary Gray replaces retiring Kim Beazley in Brand.
Mandjoogoordap Drive opens, creating a new road in and out of Mandurah easing traffic congestion on Mandurah Road.
Fire destroys nine houses and forces the evacuation of more than 100 people in Lake Clifton.
Mandurah experiences longest period without rain in nearly 40 years, going 64 days without a drop of rainfall.
Father Brett Spies and his two children Ben and Georgie killed in gas explosion at Mandurah's Timbertop Caravan Park.
Dawesville teenager Jessie Cate, 15, murdered by Kyle Ronan Garth, 20, who is sentenced to life in prison for killing her.
Record rainfall as more than 10-times monthly average received in one December deluge during biggest storm to hit Mandurah in more than 60 years.
Whooping cough epidemic sweeps through Mandurah with nearly 300 cases recorded compared to just 57 in 2011.
Three 18-month-old Tasmanian devil pups escape from Peel Zoo, prompting a week-long search. They are all eventually found safe.
Human remains found at Preston Beach believed to be those of fatal shark attack victim Peter Kurmann. Mr Kurmann, 33, was diving 1.6km off Stratham Beach near Busselton when he was killed by a shark.
Massive storm hits Mandurah and leaves more than 30,000 people without power for up to 24 hours.
Year-round Sunday trading announced for Mandurah allowing locals to shop between 11am-5pm.
Mandurah Mail served with gag order to prevent reporting on potentially damaging documents related to ongoing administration woes and mismanagement at Peel Health Campus.
December storm dumps 70mm of rain on Mandurah in just 12 hours.
WA Election: David Templeman, Murray Cowper and Kim Hames re-elected to Mandurah, Murray-Wellington and Dawesville seats respectively.
Federal Election: no changes with Don Randall re-elected to Canning seat and Gary Gray returned in Brand.
Marina Vergone replaces Paddi Creevey as City of Mandurah mayor, winning election from Rhys Williams by just two votes.
Mandurah Forum undergoes $300 million redevelopment adding David Johns and Target as anchor tenants.
Warrant issued for arrest of 59-year-old Francis John Wark in connection to disappearance of Mandurah teen Hayley Dodd.
Replacement of Old Mandurah Traffic Bridge announced.
Future mayor Rhys Williams wins Young West Australian of the Year award.
Federal Canning MP Don Randall dies unexpectedly while in Boddington; Andrew Hastie wins seat in by-election.
Yarloop all but wiped out in massive bushfires which burned for 17 days with travel between Bunbury and Mandurah closed while fires tore through farming towns east of Forrest Highway. Ash fell in the Peel region as residents and firefighters did all they could to save historic buildings and homes to no avail.
Federal Election: Andrew Hastie wins first re-election bid in Canning, Madeleine King replaces retiring Gary Gray in Brand.
$51.8 million New Mandurah Bridge completed, replacing Old Mandurah Traffic Bridge after 60 years in use.
WA Election: David Templeman holds Mandurah seat while Robyn Clarke unseats Murray Cowper in Murray-Wellington; Zak Kirkup replaces retiring Kim Hames as Member for Dawesville.
Rhys Williams elected Mandurah mayor, becoming one of WA's youngest ever mayors, aged just 29.
Mandurah Mail campaign reaps benefits after 34 weeks and 41 articles sees $5 million in extra funding granted for Peel Health Campus.
State Government offers $250,000 reward for information in cold case investigation into death of Mandurah teen Annette Deverell, following release of Mandurah Mail podcast Annette: Cold Case Unlocked. Annette went missing in 1980.
Federal Election: Andrew Hastie retains seat of Canning.
Mandurah has highest unemployment rate in the nation with 18 percent of local people looking for work.
City of Mandurah rebrands with a fresh logo and theme, however some in the community are not impressed and label it a waste of money.
Cricket great Justin Langer leads campaign to bring visitors back to Mandurah amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Mandurah astrophysicist Jacinta Delhaize discovers two giant radio galaxies with the MeerKAT Telescope in South Africa.
Francis John Wark sentenced to 18 years in prison for the historical killing of missing Mandurah teenager Hayley Dodd.
WA Election: David Templeman and Robyn Clarke re-elected to seats of Mandurah and Murray-Wellington respectively, while Lisa Munday wins Dawesville from Zak Kirkup.
City of Mandurah's long-serving chief executive Mark Newman announces resignation after more than 20 years in role.
Federal Election: Andrew Hastie holds seat of Canning despite 5 percent swing against him.
Community mourns Debbie Burdon and Kylie Bazzo, killed in a boating accident on the Peel Inlet. Debbie's husband John is later charged over the deaths.
Mandurah Cricket Club celebrates 100th anniversary with club stalwart Brandon Ingle breaking a Guinness World Record for longest bowling run up to start a game in celebration.
Casey Mihovilovich to replace retiring Mark Newman as City of Mandurah chief executive.
