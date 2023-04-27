Mandurah Mail
A succinct history of the biggest Mandurah headlines as reported by the Mandurah Mail

Updated April 27 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Mandurah Mail's very first editions from Friday, April 19 1991.
Mandurah has changed a lot since the Mail first hit letterboxes. When our first edition went out on Friday, April 19 1991, the City of Mandurah had a population of less than 27,000 people. Today, the city's population is in excess of 90,000 people and growing, with forecasts expecting that number to exceed 130,000 by 2036.

