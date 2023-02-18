Mandurah Cricket Club's Brendan Ingle has successfully completed his world record attempt for the longest bowling run up to start a game of cricket after running 7.47km before delivering the opening ball of the club's E-Grade clash with Warnbro today.
Ingle, or Ned as he's affectionately known to clubmates, is now the unofficial holder of the record which he broke as part of the club's 100-year anniversary celebrations on Saturday.
The 46-year-old started his record-breaking effort from his house in Dudley Park, then made his way across to the Mandurah foreshore and down towards the beach before cutting inland towards the Meadow Springs Sporting Facility.
Ingle, decked out in his whites, with ball in hand and sporting a big, blonde mullet-style wig with a headband, raised a raised a hand in triumph as he came into view along Oakmont Avenue and then, cheered on by a big crowd of supporters, picked up speed as he made his way onto the ground and towards the wicket.
He was accompanied by an electric gopher equipped with a GoPro to record the attempt, as well as two independent witnesses from the City of Mandurah who will act as verifiers for the record effort.
And he nearly got more than just a world record with his delivery as the ball missed both the wickets and the edge of the bat by just centimetres.
After completing the over, from which just four runs via a boundary were conceded, Ingle took up position at mid-on for the second over before being replaced by the 12th man and heading off for a well-earned orange-flavoured sports drink.
Following his record-breaking attempt, Ingle told the Mail he felt a sense of relief as much as elation to have completed the feat.
"I feel really good, I feel really relieved in a lot of ways, there was a bloody lot of organising and people involved... it was hotter than I thought it was going to be too so I'm so glad I made it," he said.
The hot weather - the mercury was about 34 degrees C at the time he bowled his delivery - wasn't the only obstacle along the way to becoming an unofficial world record holder.
"I had to go over the pedestrian bridge on the main road, that was a bit tricky, and then when I hit the footpath on the other side I was between waiting for the crowd, which I thought would get me going, but I hit a little lull at that bit.
"But I was glad once I made it, the boys were really good and they helped me out and got me going again."
But at no time did he start to regret his decision, despite the hot conditions and the slog of getting through nearly 7.5km.
"I was primed, I was pumped, I had to do it," he said.
"I'm so glad we did it, with all the people that helped me and the donations, it was awesome."
Ingle's world record attempt also served as a fundraising opportunity too, raising $3240 for Australian Alzheimer's Research Foundation by the time he left his front door, which is 60 per cent more than the $2000 he set out to raise.
To have his record ratified by Guinness as an official world record, Ingle now must get statements from the two independent witnesses, from the match umpire and scorers, and then have a surveyor sign off on the route and official distance.
It could be a few weeks before Ingle receives confirmation of his record, but for now he's happy to bask in the knowledge he completed what he set out to do while raising money for a cause close to hit heart.
The previous record was 7.17km set by Matthew Hunt in Bath, England, on April 24 last year
Ingle won't have time to sit with his feet up, however, as he was charged with organising Mandurah Cricket Club's centenary celebrations, which take place tonight.
To donate to Ingle's fundraising effort click here.
