Mandurah Cricket Club's Brendan Ingle ran 7.47km to deliver the first ball of a game against Warnbro

By Stuart Horton
Updated February 18 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 6:00pm
Mandurah Cricket Club's Brendan Ingle poses triumphantly after breaking the record for longest bowling run up to start a game of cricket after he ran 7.47km to start the club's E-Grade game against Warnbro on Saturday, February 18. Picture by Stuart Horton.

Mandurah Cricket Club's Brendan Ingle has successfully completed his world record attempt for the longest bowling run up to start a game of cricket after running 7.47km before delivering the opening ball of the club's E-Grade clash with Warnbro today.

