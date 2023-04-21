Popular Mandurah identity Casey Mihovilovich will become the next City of Mandurah chief executive following a unanimous vote by council at its Tuesday night meeting.
Mayor Rhys Williams today announced Ms Mihovilovich as just the third person to hold the title of City of Mandurah CEO, and was the first time council had appointed someone to the role in 20 years.
"Following an extensive and highly competitive recruitment process, on behalf of council, it is a privilege to appoint such an outstanding person to this important role," Mr Williams said.
Ms Mihovilovich has held the position of Director Business Services for the City of Mandurah since 2019 and prior to this held senior positions at the City of Kwinana and Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale.
A highly qualified, experienced and well-respected senior leader in local government, she will succeed Mark Newman, who leaves the role in July following 30 years of service, including 20 as chief executive.
Mr Newman announced his resignation last October, and the city soon began the process of finding his replacement.
Mr Williams said since joining the city in 2019, Ms Mihovilovich had proven to be an influential and decisive leader who very quickly established strong and robust relationships with council, staff and key stakeholders.
"Throughout her employment to date, and reinforced through the recruitment process, Casey has shown an ambitious, collaborative, strategic and results-driven approach to her work, the work of the city and of council," he said.
"In making this appointment, council has shown its faith in Casey's ability to lead the City administration in the best interest of ratepayers and work alongside council to deliver a strong and bright future for Mandurah.
"In my time working with Casey, she has demonstrated the same exemplary work ethic and team-based approach in her professional role. This is a really exciting appointment for Mandurah.
"I look forward to working in partnership with Casey, council, our staff and community to continue delivering a progressive and ambitious agenda for Mandurah."
Having grown up in Mandurah, and now raising her own family here, Ms Mihovilovich said she felt privileged to have been appointed to the position.
"I am honoured and proud to be appointed as the next CEO," she said.
"Mandurah has evolved immensely in my lifetime and I look forward to working alongside the mayor, council and the entire City of Mandurah team to realise the opportunities that still lie ahead for this amazing place."
Ms Mihovilovich will officially assume her new responsibilities on July 19.
