Well-known Mandurah local appointed to replace Mark Newman as City boss

Updated April 21 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:26pm
City of Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams and new Chief Executive Casey Mihovilovich. Picture supplied
Popular Mandurah identity Casey Mihovilovich will become the next City of Mandurah chief executive following a unanimous vote by council at its Tuesday night meeting.

