The man responsible for overseeing some of the biggest projects in Mandurah's history has resigned.
City of Mandurah chief executive Mark Newman will leave the job in a little more than a year's time after formally tendering his resignation.
Mr Newman was appointed chief executive officer in May 2003 and has held other senior management positions at the City since 1993.
During his tenure, Mandurah has seen significant population growth, major infrastructure projects and implemented a range of important community initiatives.
In its agenda for its October 26 council meeting, the City outlines the Mandurah Ocean Marina, Mandurah War Memorial, Eastern and Western Foreshore Development, Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre Redevelopment, Rushton Park Pavilion and Falcon Library and Community Centre among its biggest achievements under Mr Newman's stewardship.
"At the October 2022 Ordinary Council Meeting, it is recommended that Council acknowledge the resignation of Mark Newman, Chief Executive Officer effective 21 October 2023," the agenda states.
The agenda also notes councillors will be asked to vote on the processes to begin the hunt for Mr Newman's replacement.
"It is important that the recruitment process is in accordance with legislation and the City of Mandurah Standards for CEO Recruitment, Performance and Termination," it says.
"Council deciding on the job description and selection criteria will ensure that the preferred candidate will deliver Mandurah's vision."
It is hoped the recruitment process will be completed by May or June, 2023, and will cost about $40,000.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.