Two Mandurah mothers are being remembered by loved ones after they tragically lost their lives in a boat crash on Saturday.
Kylie Bazzo, 52, and Deborah Burdon, 54, were in a boat on the Mandurah estuary with two others when at about 10pm their boat collided with a red post marker.
Both women were thrown overboard on impact and were later found by emergency services who were unable to revive them.
Ms Bazzo's coworkers at Kevin Green Real Estate in Mandurah said the team had been "blessed to have had her as a beloved colleague and friend" and would feel her loss greatly.
"Kylie was an absolutely amazing lady, with an incredibly generous spirit and great sense of humour," Ms Bazzo's colleague Emma Hutton said.
"She was a genuine, resilient and vibrant person who lived life to the full."
Ms Hutton said Ms Bazzo's "delight for her children's successes" and support of them was "second to none", and that she loved and prioritised family time.
Ms Bazzo lost her husband Steve to cancer in 2015, and had since been raising their two children who friends say she "absolutely adored".
Mr Bazzo along with the rest of the family were heavily involved in the Peel football and netball community, with the South Mandurah Falcons being their home club.
PFNL legend Greg Barnard, a close friend of the family, took to Facebook to share his condolences, writing that the cloud looming after Ms Bazzo's loss was "unimaginable" and "may never lift".
"A wife reunites with her soulmate, and love of her life, but leaves behind the two kids she absolutely adored," he wrote.
"To Kylie, it was parenting 101 with all the hurt you carried, guiding Kam and Rhett through the grief, but at the same time making sure they got on with living. You're a legendary mother and person."
Ms Burdon was a mother of two boys and beloved member of the Peel community, and has been described by people who knew her as a "beautiful" person with her passing being labelled as "devastating beyond words".
Ms Bazzo and Ms Burdon were longtime friends and even ran a small fashion business 'Bazzo and Burdon Fashion' together from 2016-17.
Following the crash, the 47-year-old driver of the boat was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the other 54-year-old male passenger was uninjured.
The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
