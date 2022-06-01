Mandurah Mail

Internationally-renowned artist Thomas Dambo to create giant sculptures in Mandurah

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:33am, first published 12:30am
Internationally-renowned artist Thomas Dambo's wooden sculptures will be making an Australian-first appearance in Mandurah in late 2022.

