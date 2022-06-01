Internationally-renowned artist Thomas Dambo's wooden sculptures will be making an Australian-first appearance in Mandurah in late 2022.
The exhibition will feature at least five site-specific works - each up to five metres tall - that will be placed in secret locations waiting to be discovered.
The sculptures could be in Mandurah for up to five years and are anticipated to bring thousands of visitors to the region.
The local community is expected to be directly involved in creating the works, which will each have its own personality and tell part of the story of Mandurah.
Mandurah MP David Templeman made the announcement on Tuesday alongside other local MPs, mayor Rhys Williams, and FORM chief executive Tabitha McMullan.
"We're not going to tell you where they're going to go because that's part of the intrigue and the mystery but the sculptures are going to be spectacular," he said.
Mr Templeman said the works would showcase "special places" around the region and celebrate Mandurah's Aboriginal cultural history and environment.
The announcement comes after years of postponements with the works delayed twice due to COVID-19.
Mr Williams said it was great to see the project come to fruition after working on it behind the scenes since 2019.
"Mandurah is well known around Australia for its environment and for its commitment to that environment and Thomas's work is renowned around the world for showcasing important environmental hotspots," he said.
"Thomas Dambo's sculptures in Mandurah is a perfect marriage and we're so excited about seeing it come together.
"At a time where Western Australia will be inviting international tourists from around the world back into our beautiful country - Mandurah will be at the very centre of that with this project."
Dambo's practice celebrates the diversity, beauty and importance of the natural world, with the artist's works handmade using recycled materials. The sculptures are intended to be protectors of the environment.
"Through his trash and treasure approach Thomas Dambo really highlights the possibilities of waste recycling and the urgency of environmental sustainability," Ms McMullan said.
According to the November 2020 council report, it was proposed to create five sculptures within or abutting Peel's internationally recognised and RAMSAR listed waterways.
With the locations of the sculptures now remaining secret it has brought up concerns among some environmental activists on whether the artworks could disrupt the region's unique flora and fauna.
However, Mr Williams said the locations of the sculptures had been thoroughly considered.
"Thomas, with his passion for the environment, along with FORM being a very experienced program in terms of working in destinations like major and ecological sites across the country there's been a lot of consideration that's gone into the sites," he said.
"We're feeling very confident from the feedback from Thomas and from the feedback from FORM that the appropriate sites have been chosen.
"The City team have done a really great job in ensuring that the sites that have been chosen will see minimal disruption because this is about celebrating those true iconic ecological destinations in Mandurah."
According to the November 2020 council report, FORM secured external funding of $925,000 while the City will spend over $385,000 to deliver the project and will spend $91,000 annually for maintenance on the works.
It is projected that the increased visitor numbers will result in an economic return of almost $8 million in the first year.
The project will be delivered by FORM in collaboration with the City of Mandurah and with support from Tourism WA.
