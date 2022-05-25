'Feeling the strain': Mandurah 84yo urges volunteers to return

latest-news,

84-year-old Mandurah senior Elsie Janetti has called for elder Australians to consider undertaking volunteer work after a significant decline in volunteering efforts due to the impacts of COVID. According to a study on the impact of COVID-19 on volunteering, only 56.4 per cent of those who stopped volunteering in 2020 due to COVID restrictions resumed that work in the 12 months leading up to April 2021 .A volunteer at Peel Campus Hospital for the past 12 years, Ms Janetti has noticed the decrease in volunteers returning to work post-COVID, despite the easing of restrictions in Australia. Ms Janetti said the decrease in volunteers returning has caused some challenges for the 'Friend of the Hospital' Gift Shop where she regularly volunteers. "We've had a lot of volunteers not return. I used to do two shifts a week and now I'm doing two, three, or sometimes four shifts a week because we are so short. "We get volunteers who come but I don't know, somehow, they don't continue. Volunteering doesn't seem to be something that younger people have time for, but they might find it's very rewarding." Ms Janetti said the strain felt by volunteer shortages in the community could be eased by seniors like her giving up a couple of hours each week to help out. "I'm a widow and I've been living at Ingenia Gardens Ocean Grove by myself for 14 years now. my neighbours in the community are lovely, but volunteering keeps me socialising with the broader community. "Like me, many seniors can find themselves on their own and with a little bit of time to spare. I really recommend they consider volunteering, not just to help others but for themselves - to stay active and connected to their community, and to socialise more. "There is such a shortage of people who will do something for nothing because they don't have enough time for that sort of thing. This is where seniors, who do often have some time to spare, can be a great help." Ms Janetti credited her Ingenia Gardens community for helping her to initially connect with the hospital. "After I had stopped working a lady came to visit her mother, who lived here at Ingenia Gardens", she said. "She asked me what I was doing with my time and whether I might like to volunteer at the hospital. I've really enjoyed it which is why I've stayed for 12 years." Ingenia Gardens spokesman Martin Higgins agreed that seniors who are involved in the community - whether through volunteering or through hobbies or interest groups - were often happier and felt more community connection and support. "I think it's really important for seniors to volunteer when they can because it can provide a sense of purpose and prove that even though you are getting older you still have something really valuable to offer your community", Mr Higgins said. "It's also a great way to maintain social connections and support networks which are important for any of us, but especially important as we get older. According to Volunteering Australia, volunteering contributes to greater satisfaction with life in general, and people who participate are more likely to help others outside of their volunteering roles. . "There are so many caring and selfless people in our Ingenia Gardens community - people like Elsie who have so much still to give, even at 84 years of age. "I think she's a wonderful example to other seniors of how they can make a difference and give some of their free time to whatever organisation or cause they're passionate about."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/ee49f0d6-d94c-41cd-9ea0-43955b9cba9a.jpg/r0_335_3283_2190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg