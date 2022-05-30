Continuing the momentum of capital works and investing in assets for the future were the main takeaways from a budget-breakdown breakfast held by the City of Mandurah on Friday.
As Mandurah council prepare to adopt a new budget in the coming weeks, Mayor Rhys Williams and chief executive Mark Newman laid out the City's vision for the next 12 months.
If approved by council, $127 million is expected to be the operating revenue in the 2022/23 budget with a focus on Transform Mandurah, the City Centre renewal, and addressing social disadvantage.
Mr Williams said the goal of Transform Mandurah was to look at ways to diversify the economy and close the structural gap of unemployment.
"There is a big gap between what can be offered in terms of good, stable, meaningful employment and the growth of the population."
To bring more employment to the region, the City is set to focus on attracting business owners through means such as promoting videos highlighting Mandurah's opportunity to the east coast.
Another key priority of the 2022/23 budget is the City Centre renewal to attract more investment to Mandurah.
This renewal includes the continuation of upgrades to the waterfront precinct, finding the right proponent for the Western Foreshore commercial site, and planning parking along the foreshore.
Mr Williams also said the eastern foreshore toilets were expected to get an upgrade.
"If we upgrade those spaces it's great for locals and tourism but it's also sending a message to private investors that we are serious about this renewal," Mr Williams said.
"A key part of becoming a stronger city is people are getting the help they need" is what Mr Williams said as he announced the budget would also focus on addressing social disadvantage.
The City will be supporting the Common Ground facility to get people sleeping rough off the streets, creating a strong health precinct, and investing in the second year of the Assertive Outreach Trial.
The Assertive Outreach services have already helped 250 homeless in its first year, with 16 of those people now in housing.
If the draft 2022/23 budget is approved by council, the City will put $8.2 million into economic investments, $40.6 million into social, $30.5 million into the environment, $15 million into health, and spend $8.2 million on asset maintenance.
Following the advertising period of the rates the council will be set to adopt its 2022/23 budget in June.
