Exciting investments for Mandurah: Mayor Rhys Williams

We're in the final stages of the first phase of our $22million waterfront redevelopment. The competition-standard skate park and circular pool (Kwillena Gabi Pool) are already popular additions to our waterfront, the play space is looking simply awesome with the Sheoak nut tower emerging as an impressive sculptural feature on our Western foreshore, and we're receiving a lot of interest from operators with some exciting proposals for the Kings Carnival waterfront site. Our City is evolving and it's not just our local community that is noticing. Momentum is building and the City is fielding record levels of interest from investors and land developers looking to make significant investment in Mandurah. Already approved is an exciting $13million tourism and commercial development at the corner of Smart Street Mall and Mandurah Terrace. Currently out for consultation is another large-scale commercial and residential development at the corner of Cooper Street and Mandurah Terrace, as well as a landmark tourism/hospitality and conference facility development at Sutton Farm. Some of the proposals coming to us now have been hovering for a number of years and while there are many broader economic factors that answer the question of 'why now?', there is no doubt that the waterfront redevelopment projects have successfully been the catalyst for realising these investment opportunities. We've demonstrated that we're serious about Mandurah's transformation and now is the time to join us on that journey. With such a beautiful natural environment and a community love for this place, it is easy to see why investors want to be a part of it and why people want to live, work and recreate here. Our focus on attracting private investment to Mandurah is one important part of our Transform Mandurah plan, which at a broader scale seeks to address the socio-economic challenges that come with such a rapidly growing city like ours. We're working to diversify our economy, deliver quality sustainable jobs and education and training opportunities, all with the ultimate goal of a resilient and ambitious community.

Exciting investments for Mandurah: Mayor Rhys Williams