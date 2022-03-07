latest-news,

The Mandurah foreshore will be home to a six-storey complex after the proposal was approved by a state government assessment panel on Thursday. The $13 million complex from Silverleaf Investments features 29 short stay accommodation Quest apartments, a restaurant and bar split across two levels, offices, and commercial retail. Related: Two-way road change on Mandurah Terrace in contention The complex, situated on Mandurah Terrace and Smart Street Mall, includes 460m2 of retail floorspace, 1,258m2 of office floorspace, and 678m2 of restaurant floorspace. There will also be up to 38 parking bays. Samudera is set to take over the bar and restaurant on the first and second floor, with a plan to incorporate Blue Manna Brewing. According to a spokesperson, the restaurant and bar is set to change the food scene in Mandurah with a big focus on cooking with fire. It will be a "boutique brewery-style bar/restaurant". Read more: Second to fourth floor plans feature commercial offices with curved angle glazing and Quest apartments, while the fifth floor will include offices, a conference room, gym, lounge, and outdoor barbeque area. The application was approved by a Development Assessment Panel (DAP), however, the City of Mandurah backed the decision in a social media post. "A state government assessment panel approved a multimillion dollar development application from Silverleaf Investments to transform Smart Street Mall as we know it today," the post read. "This is an exciting investment for Mandurah, adding to the current increased interest in Mandurah as a place to live, work and invest in." More to come. What do you think about the approved six-storey complex? Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/330bd15d-1f80-4171-9db6-afc5f6bce0ac.png/r3_0_1212_683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg