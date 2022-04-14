latest-news,

Sutton Farm could be home to a bar, multipurpose building, and a café or restaurant if a development proposal gets the green light. The farm was established in the 1850s by John and Eleanor Sutton, a pioneering family in the Mandurah district who operated the Wayside Inn and the ferry service. The limestone barn, single men's quarters and the main homestead that remain today were built by Sutton's nephew Henry in the late 1800s when he owned and managed the farm. The proposal from Paul Burnham Architect to the City of Mandurah features restoration and conversion of the existing barn into a small bar and the homestead into a multipurpose building for a museum, and functions. A new building has also been proposed to wrap around the existing workers cottage to be used as a café or restaurant, and function centre. Alfresco areas and outdoor seating will be utilised in conjunction with the proposed buildings. The City of Mandurah will assess the application and provide a recommendation to the Joint Development Assessment Panel. This comes as Sutton Farm received $100,000 from the state government for conservation as part of larger plans to support future development of the site. Read more: Mandurah and Heritage Minister David Templeman said the state government was delivering "projects that help more Western Australians engage with the stories of our past". Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said the Sutton Farm was a significant piece of Mandurah's history. "I know that this grant will help develop the property while also maintaining its heritage value," she said. Sutton Farm is among 38 heritage projects with grants from the state government to undertake vital conservation works. The City of Mandurah is advertising the proposal in order to assist with its assessment. Submissions on the proposal should be lodged in writing to the City of Mandurah by 6 May, 2022 via email to planning@mandurah.wa.gov.au(External link).

