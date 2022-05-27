Mandurah's Story Dogs receives $10,000 grant to help more students read

community,

Story Dogs will be able to continue to make a positive difference in the Mandurah community with the help of a $10,000 grant. Story Dogs, which has been running in Mandurah since 2016, works with local primary schools where children sit one-on-one and read to a volunteer and dog. Across Mandurah, there are 15 teams of volunteers and dogs going into nine primary schools every week. With the lingering impact from COVID-19 and a growing backlog of schools on the waiting list, the program needed support more than ever to help children with their reading. These funds will help Story Dogs recruit more volunteers, and to train and register five new dog teams to place in Mandurah schools. Story Dogs president Janine Sigley said she was excited about the possibilities this grant brings. "This project will benefit, in the short term, over 50 children aged 8 to 11 years old," she said. "We know our dog teams stay with our program for on average three years, thus this project will in the longer-term help over 150 children become confident lifelong readers." Related: 'It's magic': Mandurah Story Dogs boost children's confidence The ISPT Community Kickstart grant program is open to community and voluntary organisations in an effort to give back to local groups who have been the lifeblood of communities during unprecedented circumstances. Lakelands Shopping Centre manager Amanda Clarke thanked all the groups who applied. "We believe the Story Dogs will utilise this grant to develop meaningful change, and the funds will assist in allowing more projects and initiatives to take place and thereby making Lakelands an even more attractive place to live," she said. "Lakelands Shopping Centre and ISPT recognises the hard work that goes on behind the scenes of community groups and organisations to keep our community united, so we are very pleased to be able to offer these grants." For more information visit https://ispt.net.au/.

Mandurah's Story Dogs receives $10,000 grant to help more students read