'Desire to take a bigger step': Introducing Amanda Hunt as Labor candidate for Canning

news, federal-election,

Building on the strengths of the community is Labor candidate for Canning Amanda Hunt's goal in the lead up to the 2022 federal election. For the past 25 years, Ms Hunt has worked her way up in the community services sector finding herself in chief executive roles for the most part. Her latest role was as the Uniting Church chief executive. "I am very much driven by a desire for all people to have a good life," she said. "I've got really strong values around making sure that people who are experiencing vulnerability or disadvantage are held by the community so they can regain their strengths and overcome any hardships they've experienced." However, Ms Hunt saw history repeat itself. She was trying to solve the same issues she first saw when she joined the community service sector. She said she was still seeing people experiencing homelessness, and people with disabilities not included in community life and not getting the support they needed. "It got to a point where I was filled with this deep desire to take a bigger and broader step," she said. "I actually left my role as Uniting Church chief executive with nothing to go to - I needed time off to think about how I can best serve the community." Ms Hunt said she noticed "a lot of the issues were being driven by a lack of support at a federal level" so becoming a federal minister was the logical next step. Related: She said she came into the Labor Canning candidate role with her values but made sure to have an open mind. With family living in Mandurah, Ms Hunt knows the area well but has gotten a whole new insight into the region as she spends her days door knocking and meeting community leaders. "What I've heard from this community is they want to be heard and they want to know the things that matter here are going to be addressed in Canberra," Ms Hunt said. Read more: Ms Hunt said she was passionate about creating job security, affordable housing, cheaper childcare, improving the quality of life of aged care residents, and more NDIS support. "Unemployment is low but we haven't seen an uplift in wages," she said. "Families are still surviving on what they were getting paid previously but our cost of living has increased. "I can see potential in the community for change." Australia goes to the polls on May 21. Federal candidates for Canning are:

