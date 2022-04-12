See how Peel faired in the 2022-23 federal budget

latest-news,

Labor's Canning candidate Amanda Hunt has responded to the 2022-23 budget announced by the federal Liberal government, saying it doesn't plan for long term. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg handed down the budget on March 29 delivering new promises for the Peel region. The Liberals announced $178 million for the Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation, which builds on $22 million previously committed to stage one. The Peel region is also set to benefit from $145 million for Thomas Road upgrades and get a share of the $480 million investment in NBN fixed wireless services. Canning MP Andrew Hastie said the budget was a strong economic plan for the future of Australia. He said the budget delivered cost of living relief with one-off payments, fuel excises, tax relief and instant asset write-offs for businesses. "We've cut the fuel excise over the next six months, to reduce fuel prices by 22 cents per litre for the owners of over 100,000 cars in Canning," Mr Hastie said. "Locally around 56,600 local taxpayers will benefit from our tax-relief measures, over 21,600 pensioners will receive the cost-of-living payment, and around 13,600 businesses in Canning will be eligible for the instant asset write-off. "These are real, targeted measures that will make a big difference for working families and pensioners living across our region." Related: The budget does include funding already announced including investment into the Dwellingup Trails, the Mandurah Foreshore and the Exchange Hotel. Mr Hastie also made mention of funding for the NDIS and aged care. "Under the Coalition, the NDIS will always be fully funded - funding for aged care has also doubled since we came to government," he said. "Locally we have delivered upgrades to facilities across the region, including at Quambie Park in Waroona, Bedingfeld Park in Pinjarra and Coolibah Care in Mandurah." However, Ms Hunt said more needed to be done for struggling residents. "The short term measures that the current government has proposed are going to have a very short term effect," she said. "We need to be thinking long term and we need to make sure that the voices of people here, and the unique needs of this community are addressed." She also claimed people under the current government were missing out on NDIS funding and the quality of life of aged care residents needed to be improved. In the Liberal's 2022-23 federal budget, $178 million was announced for the Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation. The plan would see oversized trucks currently causing gridlocks on George Street and the South Western Highway bypass the town. Long term, the deviation forms a strategic link between the future extension of Tonkin Highway and connection to South West Highway and Forrest Highway. The Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale welcomed a $145 million commitment for Thomas Road upgrades. The project will: The electorate of Canning will have access to a significantly more capable NBN network following a $480 million investment by the federal government. This upgrade will see NBN offer new higher speed services to the fixed wireless network: 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) to all 750,000 premises able to access the new, expanded coverage footprint, and a 250 Mbps service will be available to 85 per cent of premises. It also means higher actual speeds during network busy hours. The federal government has cut the fuel excise for the next six months to offer motorists some reprieve from sky-high petrol prices. One-off payments of $250 will land in the pockets of 6 million people, including job seekers, pensioners, carers, veterans, concession card holders and eligible self-funded retirees. About 10 million people will receive a $420 tax offset after they submit their returns for the 2021-22 financial year. The one-off boost will mean individuals who are already benefitting from the low to middle income tax offset will receive up to $1500, and couples up to $3000, from July 1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/9fcf1e6d-443e-4c88-b72c-f0a6215f7122.JPG/r449_200_5184_2875_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg