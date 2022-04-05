Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation receives $178 million boost in federal budget

latest-news,

Pinjarra is one step closer to having safer roads with major funding announced for the Heavy Haulage Deviation. In the Liberal's 2022-23 federal budget, $178 million was announced for the plan, which builds on $22 million previously committed to stage one. The Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation plan would see oversized trucks currently causing gridlocks on George Street and the South Western Highway bypass the town. Long term, the deviation forms a strategic link between the future extension of Tonkin Highway and connection to South West Highway and Forrest Highway. Related: Shire of Murray president David Bolt said he was thrilled when he got the call to say the works had been funded. "We will be able to divert large and dangerous vehicles off the central roads of Pinjarra every day, improving noise, air quality, and safety in the town," he said. "That act alone opens the door to us making Pinjarra less a rat run of heavy haulage, and more a pedestrian-friendly destination-town in keeping with the country personality our community tells us they want. "It will mean a future with better public transport and more walkability for generations, and an increasing appeal for locals, tourists, and visitors to spend time, and money, in our town." Related: The funding will be used to construct a deviation from the Greenlands Road intersection and travel east around the town, reconnecting with the South Western Highway. Construction of the Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation is expected to support 525 direct and indirect jobs. Canning MP Andrew Hastie said this project will make local roads safer, create an easier route for freight, and boost the economy. "Population and industry around the Peel region is growing fast," he said. "More than 690 trucks travel through Pinjarra each day and this deviation will help make the town safer for locals, and transit easier for truck drivers. "This $178 million is on top of the $22 million we have previously committed and means we can build the entire eastern Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation at once." A construction timeline has not been announced yet.

