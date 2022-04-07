latest-news,

The 1600km of trails within the Peel region has been promised an $8 million upgrade from the Australian Labor Party. In the lead up the 2022 federal election, shadow minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development Catherine King visited Dwellingup with Canning candidate Amanda Hunt. The aim of the commitment is to upgrade recreational facilities for locals and back tourism jobs in Mandurah, Boddington, Dwellingup, Waroona and Jarrahdale. The Peel Alliance anticipates the Peel Regional Trails project will create an additional 127 jobs. It will help to drive more visitors to the region for mountain biking, 4WD, horse riding and bushwalking, linking the Perth Hills to trails in the South West and adding the Peel to the tourist map. Read More: Andrew Hastie expected to keep seat of Canning The Peel Regional Trails project will also deliver more jobs for locals, with the Peel Alliance anticipating the creation of an additional 127 jobs. The Peel Alliance is made up of local governments including City of Mandurah, shires of Murray, Serpentine-Jarrahdale, Waroona, Boddington as well as teh Peel-Harvey Catchment Council and Peel COmmunity Development Group. The Peel Regional Trails project is a key priority for the alliance. Ms King said federal labor would work with local communities to deliver priority infrastructure needed to unlock the potential of our regions. "Our commitment will bring the Peel region's trails to a world-class standard, building on the region's natural advantages," she said. "This will deliver better outcomes for local families hitting the trails as well as tourists coming to enjoy this beautiful part of the world." Ms Hunt said the Peel region had so much to offer. "This announcement will make it even better. More visitors means more local jobs and stronger local economies in our region," she said. "Only an Albanese Labor Government will be the partner WA needs in Canberra, delivering real results on the ground for Canning."

FEDERAL ELECTION Australian Labor Party commit $8 million to upgrade Peel's trail network in 2022 federal election