In a world where you can be anything, be kind. The Mandurah community seems to have taken this sentiment to heart, with daily posts of kindness and paying it forward flooding social media community pages. Dawesville local Tracey Taylor is one such person to have taken to Facebook to share the kindness she experienced in the community. Read more: "I was buying some antihistamine tablets for my dog as I forgot when I first got paid, and I was down to my last $10, actually $9, and the young man behind me in line stepped forward as I was counting out my coinage and paid for me," Ms Taylor said. To you, it may be $10 to pay for the shopping bill of the person behind you. To the person receiving your kindness, it can be the difference between whether or not their pet receives their medicine, as it was for Ms Taylor. "I was a nurse for my entire career until I injured my back and now on a pension, and it meant just so much at that moment. Read: New co-working space coming to Mandurah mid-2022 "I said thank you so much my doggy says thank you and I promise to pay it forward. I was actually delivering food parcels to two older ladies who can't get out themselves so it all kinda goes round and round doesn't it, the kindness and paying it forward?" For Mandurah local Shelley Johnston, it was the simple act of a stranger paying for her pastry at the Mandurah forum that made all the difference. "I was stressing about a multitude of things, starving and couldn't find my cards. Your kindness brought me back to earth and pray others believe in kindness too," Ms Johnston said. A random act of kindness doesn't have to involve paying for someone else. It can be as simple as passing on a compliment. "A lady told me my top was pretty in the Forum a couple of weeks ago, made me feel really good as I was stressed after dealing with bank issues," Mandurah local Robyn Mills said in a recent Facebook post. Read: Police charge Kwinana teens for allegedly taking 18-month-old child from par Research shows that random acts of kindness can increase oxytocin, a hormone that makes us feel bonded and connected to each other. It can be as simple as a smile and hello to a stranger, a compliment, purchasing a coffee for the person behind you or going out of your way to help someone carry their groceries. So go out there and do something kind for someone else today. You never know what they may be going through, and what your kindness could mean to them.

