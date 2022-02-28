latest-news,

A former builder has been fined $4,000 for starting work without a building permit and missing contractual deadlines at a Bouvard property. The Building Services Board found Darrell John Honeybone breached WA's builder registration laws in that he was negligent in carrying out building work without a building permit, according to a Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety statement. He also failed to properly manage and supervise by not completing the building work within the contracted timeframe. Information presented to the Board showed that in June 2018 the owners contracted Mr Honeybone to build a single-storey house and separate garage workshop with an attached carport. The $255,000 contract stated that Mr Honeybone had 300 days to complete the build. Building work began in October 2018 on the garage workshop and carport, but Mr Honeybone did not submit a building permit application to the City of Mandurah for the workshop and carport until January 2019, according to a department statement. Read also: New co-working space coming to Mandurah mid-2022 Mr Honeybone submitted a second building permit application in August 2019 to the City of Mandurah for the construction of the house. The house was never completed, missing both the 300 day contracted timeframe and a subsequent extension to August 2020. In November 2019, the owners lodged a building service complaint with Building and Energy against Mr Honeybone for incomplete work and payments made for work not performed. The matter was later referred to the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), which in October 2020 ordered Mr Honeybone to repay the owners $170,000. Mr Honeybone is no longer a registered building contractor or building practitioner. Building and Energy Executive Director Saj Abdoolakhan said that Mr Honeybone's actions caused incredible stress and inconvenience for the home owners. "This type of conduct is unacceptable. Carrying out unauthorised building work can result in faulty or unsafe buildings." Mr Abdoolakhan said. Read also; Mandurah homeless advocates fear WA reopening will drive more people onto streets "Builders are responsible for fulfilling their obligations and meeting the timeframes they have agreed to. "These actions can have a damaging effect on the building industry's reputation. It is crucial that we continue to hold people accountable."

