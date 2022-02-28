latest-news,

A new chapter is beginning for flexible workspace and business collaboration in Mandurah. Make Place first introduced Mandurah to the concept of co-working in 2015 and has been a hub of innovation, entrepreneurship, and education ever since. In 2022, Make Place will pass the baton on, as Mandurah welcomes its first co-working WOTSO WorkSpace. Co-working is an alternative to the traditional office set-up or home office, providing an open plan workspace or a private office where members can rent a desk for a day or on a month-to-month basis. Aside from networking and collaboration opportunities, co-working space allows members to operate from a professional, serviced environment without the hassle of managing the operations of an office space. WOTSO Mandurah will be based at the historical site 22 Ormsby Terrace - the old Australian Sailing Museum and plans to open mid 2022. The Makers / Make Place chair Paddi Creevey welcomed WOTSO to Mandurah and said she was excited to see the continued growth in business collaboration and innovation. "The Makers is extremely grateful to the City of Mandurah for their belief and support of co-working in Mandurah, and we see WOTSO's arrival as a great opportunity to provide for the community. "Make Place has no plans of slowing down, and will continue to provide co-working, venue hire and networking events until June 2022." Make Place manager Georgia Sharman is overseeing the transition of members from Make Place to WOTSO from June 2022 and will help existing and future tenants.

