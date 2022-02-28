latest-news,

Rockingham police have charged two 14-year-old girls from Kwinana after it is alleged they removed an 18-month-old child from Kwinana Adventure Park. Around 11.50am on February 27, the girls were at the park on Walgreen Crescent when it is alleged one of them picked up a child who was sitting on the footpath near the water park. The girls then approached caretakers of the park with the child and were advised to wait under the patio area while a search was conducted for the child's parents. It is alleged that instead of waiting, the girls left the area with the child and walked to the Kwinana Marketplace shopping centre where they purchased a new outfit for the child and then changed the child into the new clothes. Both girls, from Alexander Heights and Orelia, have been charged with: They are due to appear before the Perth Children's Court today, February 28.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/ab654eb1-28ad-4b00-88bf-d98b82fbb49b.jpg/r3_0_1019_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police charge 14-year-old girls from Kwinana for allegedly taking a child from Kwinana Adventure Park