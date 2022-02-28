community,

Diana Bartel was taught to knit by her mother as a child, an artform she said has been lost over time - but one she hopes can be revived for an important cause. Earlier this year, when Diana was sitting and watching television, she saw an advertisement for a company called 'Knitted Knockers', which was calling out for volunteers to help knit prosthetic breasts for those who have undergone mastectomies due to breast cancer. Eager to get involved, she called the number on the screen, and was referred to someone who mailed her a free packet of wool and a pattern, and she got to work. Read more: Make Place Mandurah to transition to WOTSO WorkSpace mid-2022 As the only knitter currently situated in the Peel region, Diana told the Mail that she has made it her goal to recruit as many people as possible to help change the lives of many people across Australia. Knitted Knockers has additional knitters in Bunbury and Geraldton. When the Mail arrived at Diana's apartment, she had laid out several completed projects, arranged by cup size. "We have the different cup sizes - once we have finished knitting them, we post them in a pre-paid bag and they stuff them, sew them up and deliver them out to ladies that need them." Experienced in the craft, Diana said she often knitted two per day with both of her wool colours, cream and black. "I used to play a lot of golf, and last week I went down to the golf club to see if a few ladies wanted to get involved," Diana said. "When I was giving my spiel, one of the ladies came up to me and showed me she wore a prosthetic. She's had it for two years." The reason Knitted Knockers decided to design woollen prosthetics, Diana said, was to offer a secondary option to the silicone prosthetics which can be heavy and hot during the summer. "I remember my partner's aunt had one of the silicone ones and she let me hold it one day and it was so heavy. "These ones are very soft and lighter." Read more: ID Connect, a first for Mandurah's most vulnerable Diana said she had posted around 48 knitted pieces, and had around 30 finished for her next round. "My mum would've loved to do a project like this. "It's very easy knitting. I am hoping to find a group of people in the Peel who would like to get involved." While the organiser for Knitted Knockers is away on leave, Diana hopes to accrue a team in the Peel who will help increase production. "Maybe we could get together to knit - that's one idea. We could gather somewhere, or people can just knit from home, there are a few options." To express interest in becoming a volunteer, contact Diana at diana@taplan.com.au.

