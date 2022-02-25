ID Connect, a first for Mandurah's most vulnerable

community,

Mandurah agencies have come to together to break down the barrier where lack of ID prevents people from accessing suitable housing and other essential services. PeelConnect, in collaboration with AnglicareWA, Vinnies and the Zero Project, facilitated an ID Connect event at the Mandurah Family Relationship Centre earlier this month. The day attracted 44 people requesting assistance from a wide range of services. The highest demand of support required was for birth certificates. People also got support with getting photo ID, resolving unsolved tax returns, completing business activity statements, and sourcing lost superannuation. Fines Enforcement Registry helped people to arrange time-to-pay for court fines, resulting in their fines-related suspension on their driver's license being lifted. Five local job providers also attended, bringing people from their agency to secure relevant ID. Also in attendance was Centrelink, Department of Communities, Peel Community Legal Service, Money Mentors, Bendigo Bank. People walked away with smiles on their faces, chatting about how excited they were to be able to source something that would normally take from three to eight weeks to achieve. The Thread Together van was present on the day, which is a mobile wardrobe delivering brand new clothes and shoes to people in our community experiencing financial difficulties. Read more: Discussions between services are now underway to determine if this event is needed on a regular basis or as an ongoing service. This was able to be a free service due to donations from Bendigo Bank, City of Mandurah, Lions Club Halls Head and Mayday.

