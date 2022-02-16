New Pinjarra women's support group opened by previous Safe Woman, Safe Family staff
A lack of consistent funding saw an end to Safe Woman, Safe Family (SWSF) with the organisation closing in December last year.
Still wanting a space in the community for women to be able to connect with others and get help, the core group of staff at SWSF started a support group.
The Heartspace Women's Support Group started on February 9 at the Pinjarra Community Garden.
After SWSF closed one of the owners Tanya Langford said the goal was to still provide a safe and supportive space for women.
"We are all so passionate and we know there is a need for this support still so it didn't feel right for me to not offer help," Ms Langford said.
"It's ensuring that from our hearts we still want to have a place for women to connect.
"It's an opportunity for women to join together to access connections, support, self-care therapies, specific assistance/mentoring and most importantly to feel valued."
The group offers yoga, meditation, gardening, counselling, drumming and weekly therapy options.
Enjoy a cuppa, a shared lunch and conversations in the beautiful garden area.
It's a gold coin donation for anyone who wants to come and ladies bring something for a shared lunch.
The group runs every Wednesday from 9.30am to 1.30pm at Lot 362 Pinjarra-Williams Road.
For more information call, 0411 792 006.