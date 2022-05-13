latest-news,

Thomas Road upgrades are one step closer to happening with funding announced in the 2022-23 state budget. The $145 million state government funding represents 50 per cent of the money required, with the Coalition committing the other half in its 2022-23 budget in April. The upgrades include building a new grade separate interchange at the intersection of Tonkin Highway and Thomas Road, duplicating approximately 2.8 kilometres of Thomas Road east of Tonkin Highway toward the South Western Highway, and 2.8 kilometres of new Principal Shared Path along the southern verge of Thomas Road. This is expected to make Thomas Road safer and less congested for the increasing Serpentine Jarrahdale population. Shire President Michelle Rich welcomed the commitment to local infrastructure in the state budget. She said while they were pleased with the investment promises from both the state and federal governments, the council hoped to also receive support from the Australian Labor Party. "This project needs to be high on the agenda for federal government, regardless of whether a Liberal or Labor party is in power following the election next weekend," Cr Rich said. "Road safety consistently rates as one of the highest areas of community concern and it has been the Shire's number one priority in lobbying both levels of government. "It is imperative these upgrades happen on Thomas Road as our ageing road network is not suitable for the current volume of traffic." Related: Cr Rich called on the Australian Labor Party to also commit to the $145 million investment should they form government after the federal election. She urged residents to raise the issue with their federal election candidates. "The more people who mention the upgrades to candidates, the more likely the project will stay on their radar and reinforce it is important to the region."

Thomas Road upgrades: Shire seeks commitment from Australian Labor Party in lead up to election