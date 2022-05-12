latest-news,

The state government handed down the 2022-23 budget on May 12, banking a massive $5.7 billion surplus. Premier Mark McGowan, in his capacity as treasurer, delivered new promises including cost of living relief, mental health funding, and investment in regional infrastructure. As part of today's state budget, every WA household will receive a $400 credit on their power bill. "Strong budget management has its rewards, with the surplus allowing us to provide cost of living relief with the $400 Household Electricity Credit to every WA household," Mr McGowan said. "There is no doubt that the pandemic and recent world events are currently having an impact on prices locally and that's why my government is going above and beyond its election commitments to ease cost of living pressures in WA." Read more: Shadow Treasurer Steve Thomas said he welcomed the electricity credit but labelled the budget "another lost opportunity" to reform the boom-and-bust economy. "I am glad to see the government recognise the need for cost-of-living relief, even in the modest form announced today," he said. "However once again we have massive budget surplus but no plan for economic reform, and an inadequate debt repayment program." In Peel, the budget made mention of expanding the Target 120 program into an additional nine locations including Mandurah. Target 120 supports young people aged between 10 and 14 who are at risk of becoming repeat offenders and becoming lost to the criminal justice system. The program focuses on high-risk young people who have had multiple interactions with police but have not yet been sentenced to detention. The Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation had $250 million allocated for the project. The Peel is also set to benefit from $21.1 million for Tourism WA's destination marketing, $113.1 million for TAFE fee reductions, and get a share of $18.5 million to expand Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services. For more information, visit https://www.ourstatebudget.wa.gov.au More to come after the Mandurah State Budget Lunch on May 13.

Program for high-risk Mandurah youth, Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation funding listed in 2022-23 WA budget