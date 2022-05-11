latest-news,

It was a warm welcome for One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson as she attended a pre-polling booth in Mandurah on Wednesday afternoon. Plenty of voters and volunteers were keen to take a picture with the leader, with some even getting her to sign their shirts. Seeing the community support for One Nation first-hand was the focus of her visit. She said she believed more people in Western Australia were keen to vote for One Nation. Ms Hanson made mention of a fish and chip event planned for the evening, saying it had sold out. Her visit to the coastal city comes after Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce claimed the One Nation party had changed. "The party of 10, 15 years ago is not the party of today," Mr Joyce said. "Things change. Mollify." Ms Hanson told the Mail her message had not changed it was the rest of Australia and political parties that had caught up with her views. "Albanese saying we've got to tax the multinationals - I was talking about that in 1997 and '98," she said. "I said turn back the boats before John Howard brought it out. "I haven't changed - they're finally starting to listen because the Australian people now have someone else to vote for other than the two major parties." Read more: Canning candidate for One Nation Tammi Siwes, who attended the pre-polling booth with Ms Hanson, said she wanted to be there for the people of Canning. "I want tourism back in this area and to get money back into the region," Ms Siwes said.

