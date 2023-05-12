With the Stage Budget announced for WA, Peel's local MPs and premier Mark McGowan have said the region will receive cost of living relief as well as investments into health, housing, jobs and training.
The budget will address some of the region's big concerns, such as estuary health and regional education.
However, with the list of investments comes the re-announcement of the $152 million redevelopment of Peel Health Campus for a third year running, with the project yet to see any movement.
Peel Health Campus' extension has been a particular point of concern for residents, with the extension budget being announced in 2020 after a longtime campaign, led by the Mail, calling for funds for the hospital leading back to 2018.
The state government has also promised to change the status of Peel Health Campus from private to public, with current management Ramsay Health Care's contract not renewed and the centre set to be back in public hands by August of 2024 - a year later than originally announced.
The extension is expected to begin once the hospital is back in the hands of the public.
The budget has set aside a further $6.5 million to bring privatised services back into public hands.
Also among the re-announcements were the $110 million to duplicate Mandurah Estuary Bridge and $28.1 million for the Mandurah Common Ground Facility.
Mr McGowan said the planning for the Estuary Bridge was currently underway, but no further news was delivered on Common Ground.
Regional Western Australians will benefit from a committed $715 million which will go towards lowering the cost of living, as well as all WA households receiving a $400 electricity credit and and additional $826 for households who need it the most.
$18.8 million will be invested into continuing the Healthy Estuaries WA program to improve water quality of estuaries across the region.
$2.9 million will go towards a weekly allowance for regional students studying a diploma of nursing and $2.4 million will help to complete the Waroona Town Centre Revitalisation Project.
The rollout of Target 120, a program which supports young people aged between 10 and 14 who are at risk of becoming repeat offenders and becoming lost to the criminal justice system, will include Mandurah, and $11.7 million has been committed to this project.
$77 million will be invested into managing and protecting Aboriginal cultural heritage in WA including support for the new Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Services.
Mr McGowan said the budget would help to "ease cost of living pressures", and invest in the region's future.
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said supporting families in her electorate was "essential" to her, and that assistance with household budgets would help to alleviate stress.
Mandurah MP David Templeman echoed Ms Munday's sentiments, and said the budget built on "the major commitments we have underway in the region".
Referencing commitments to a further $407 million on regional road projects and a promise to create more jobs in regional communities, Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke said it was "significant support" which would strengthen communities in the region and "provide locals with new job opportunities, safer roads and improved access to services".
For the full budget, visit www.ourstatebudget.wa.gov.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
