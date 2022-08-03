Redevelopment of the Peel Health Campus will begin after it becomes a public hospital, according to Mandurah MP David Templeman.
He said planning and scoping was "ongoing" but a timeline of works wouldn't be developed until August 2023 when the state government took over management from Ramsey Health Care.
Advertisement
The news comes after Canning MP Andrew Hastie slammed the WA government for not beginning upgrades in a speech to federal parliament.
He said the Peel Health Campus had been "forgotten" by WA Labor.
"The hospital is yet to receive upgrades promised by the Premier over a year ago. The Premier knows that the facilities are old, the services are limited and capacity is much too small," he said.
"Back in 2019 I ran a grassroots campaign and, with the people of Mandurah, secured $25 million from the previous coalition government to upgrade the emergency department. And what did Labor do? They poured $10 million into a new car park.
"While the state government delays, the crisis only gets worse."
Related:
Mr Hastie said the Peel Health Campus had been put on the backburner despite ambulance ramping at the hospital reaching 518.4 hours in the month of July.
"That means for almost 17 hours every day a patient waits in an ambulance, unable to get into the hospital for treatment, and that is simply not good enough."
When Mr Templeman spoke to the Mail he said WA Labor's record on the Peel Health Campus was strong.
"It is a bit rich for Mr Hastie to claim that nothing has been done on the Peel Health Campus when the Liberal party did nothing but neglect Mandurah and Peel for the past decade."
Mr Templeman said the state government had committed $152 million for the expansion and redevelopment.
This would include 63 extra inpatient beds, 12 chemotherapy places, 20 mental health inpatient beds, one additional operating theatre, at least 15 palliative care beds, more outpatient services and a 10-bed Mental Health Emergency Centre.
Related:
Advertisement
There would also be an adjoining private hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.