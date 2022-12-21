Mandurah Mail

MBA blames "investigations and serious matters" for third postponement; meeting now on February 15

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 21 2022 - 4:57pm, first published 2:24pm
Mandurah Basketball Association has delayed its annual general meeting again, this time just hours before it was set to take place.

Local News

