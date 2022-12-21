Mandurah Basketball Association has delayed its annual general meeting again, this time just hours before it was set to take place.
It is the third time the association's AGM has been delayed and it comes just days after president Adam Ahern resigned from his position effective immediately.
The board released a statement to inform the meeting, which was meant to be held on Wednesday night, has now been delayed until February 15, 2023 because "investigations and other serious matters are still ongoing".
"In the Board's view, due process and fairness require these matters to be finalised before the AGM is held," it said.
"As previously advised, there is a confidential matter of some seriousness under consideration which the Board is carefully working through with independent professional advice.
"The Board is also acutely aware that it would be grossly unfair to all concerned to disclose the details before proper process runs its course."
The Board also said it would not be "shaken from its resolve" to act in the best interest of the association and its members, and it would not be responding to any "comments or innuendos" made online or on social media.
MBA has experienced a turbulent few months since chief executive Lennon Smartt took a leave of absence and eventually resigned.
The board was also forced to issue a statement in October related to its financial situation and $187,425 operation losses in the 2021/22 financial year.
The Mail understands the board's "investigations and other serious matters" are not related to Mr Smartt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.