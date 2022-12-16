Mandurah Mail

Adam Ahern announces resignation 'effective immediately' following tumultuous time at club

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:25pm, first published 4:56pm
Mandurah Basketball Association president Adam Ahern has resigned effective immediately.

