Mandurah Basketball Association president Adam Ahern has resigned from his position effective immediately.
In a letter to the MBA board on Friday, Mr Ahern said he could "no longer any time or energy to this role".
Mr Ahern also withdrew his candidacy for president for next Wednesday's rearranged Annual General Meeting.
He has been MBA president since August 2020, when he relinquished his role as the association's SBL director to take the position on an interim basis before being elected at the 2020 AGM.
The association has come under fire in recent months after chief executive Lennon Smartt took a leave of absence, and the board was forced to reveal it had made a significant loss in the 2021/22 financial year.
The MBA's AGM, which was meant to be held on October 26, was twice postponed and, barring any further postponement, will now go ahead next Wednesday, December 22.
With Mr Ahern withdrawing his nomination, inaugural Mandurah Magic captain Brooke Burns (nee Ryan) is now the only nominee for president.
