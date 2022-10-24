Mandurah Mail

Board adjourns October 26 AGM until November 24

By Newsroom
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:46am, first published 6:42am
The MBA was set to hold its AGM on Wednesday October 26, however the board has resolved to adjourn that meeting until Wednesday November 24.

Mandurah Basketball Association has adjourned its annual general meeting for four weeks following a tumultuous period for the club, which has seen its CEO take a leave of absence.

