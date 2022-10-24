Mandurah Basketball Association has adjourned its annual general meeting for four weeks following a tumultuous period for the club, which has seen its CEO take a leave of absence.
The MBA was set to hold its AGM on Wednesday, October 26, however the board has resolved to adjourn that meeting until Wednesdaym November 24 at 7pm.
A statement from the board said the decision came "amidst unprecedented misinformation being circulated regarding the Association and its concern to ensure this is addressed to allow members to make an informed decision about its future".
MBA chief executive Lennon Smartt is currently on a leave of absence.
Incumbent MBA president Adam Ahern is up for re-election at the AGM, with inaugural Mandurah Magic women's captain Brooke Burns, nee Ryan, the only other nomination for the role of president.
The roles of MBA relations, and development director are also to be filled at the meeting.
