Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Basketball Association CEO Lennon Smartt has taken a 'leave of absence effective immediately'

Updated October 17 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief executive Lennon Smartt had temporarily stepped away from the role. Picture: Facebook.

The chief executive of one of Mandurah's biggest sporting clubs has taken a leave of absence from his role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.