Deloitte report identifies ways to resolve Mandurah's socioeconomic disadvantages

Economic opportunities to resolve Mandurah's socioeconomic disadvantages have been identified in a recent report.
The Transform Mandurah report by Deloitte Access Economics, commissioned by the City and the Peel Development Commission, uncovered high unemployment, crime rates, and low levels of educational attainment across Mandurah.
Advertisement
However, it also identified eight measures to eliminate these issues by transforming Mandurah's economy over the next decade.
Unemployment continues to plague the City, with employment failing to keep pace with a rapidly growing population of three per cent per annum.
In the 2022 March quarter, the unemployment rate in the City of Mandurah was 5.4 per cent compared to 4.2 per cent in the Greater Perth area.
The report outlined this is due to a number of reasons including residents not having the same access to employment options, educational pathways and other important social services as people from the broader Perth metropolitan area.
Consequently, the report identified that higher rates of crime were linked to suburbs with low socioeconomic status, high unemployment, and high levels of dependence on social support payments.
Almost 74 per cent of all crimes in the City between 2017 and 2021 occurred in Mandurah, Greenfields, Coodanup, Dudley Park, and Halls Head. Around 40 per cent of criminal activity occurred in Mandurah alone.
These same five suburbs experience relatively high unemployment and high rates of welfare dependency.
In a bid to address these socioeconomic disadvantages eight opportunities were identified:
It is hoped these potential focus areas would reduce long term, structural economic imbalances, especially unemployment and the level of educational attainment in Mandurah.
Read more:
City councillors will receive the Transform Mandurah report at its July 26 council meeting and are recommended to endorse the report.
From this long list of economic opportunities, City officers will develop a short list of priority projects.
The shortlist is expected to be complete and presented back to council for consideration in late 2022.
Advertisement
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.