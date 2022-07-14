The speed limit on a 9km section of Old Coast Road is about to be reduced in a bid to increase road safety.
The safety of Old Coast Road has long been a concern for Dawesville residents with 389 crashes reported from 2017 to the end of 2021 along a 13km section of the road.
From early August, road users will experience zone changes on Egret Point Road with the 70km/h speed limit extended to just north of Southport Boulevard.
The existing 90km/h speed zone from north of Southport Boulevard to south of Country Club Drive will be reduced to 80km/h and the 100km/h speed zone from south of Country Club Drive to south of Dawesville Road will be reduced to 80km/h.
The reduced speed limits have been implemented following analysis undertaken by Main Roads considering current population, development and anticipated growth in coming years.
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday, who issued a parliamentary grievance on road safety in May, said this was an important safety measure to reduce crashes.
"As an ex-paramedic, I spent a lot of time along Old Coast Road at accidents - sometimes it's driver error but other times it's speed," she said.
"With the business development and area developing it's really important that we start dropping these speeds especially over the bridge."
Ms Munday said this was the first step in improving road safety in the region. She said solutions for the Sticks Boulevard and Rees Place intersections were currently being investigated.
Transport minister Rita Saffioti said the state government was committed to analysing the safety of intersections along Old Coast Road.
"This [speed limit reductions] is one part of the picture but the other part we're still working on," she said.
"We're doing a safety analysis at the moment in relation to the possibility of inserting slip lanes at some of the intersections but also the speed limit across those areas."
Investigations are also underway to improve signage and sightlines.
Ms Saffioti also said the speed limit reductions was a permanent change to create more consistency and less confusion for drivers.
Premier Mark McGowan commended Lisa Munday for her advocacy on the issue.
"These changes are an important safety measure for the people of Dawesville and the surrounding communities," he said.
"Main Roads has investigated the situation and I am pleased to see these safety initiatives implemented, helping to reduce the risk of road accidents and protect all road users."
