Motorcycle fatality in Dawesville

latest-news,

Major Crash Investigators from WA Police are calling for more information into a fatal crash in Dawesville on Easter Saturday night, April 16. Police said about 6:40pm a Nissan Tiida was being driven west on Old Coast Road. At the same time a Harley Davidson motorcycle was being ridden south on the Dawesville Bypass. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. The motorcycle rider, a 58-year-old man from Dawesville, died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan Tiida, an 18-year-old man, received a foot injury and was taken to Peel Health Campus. Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the Nissan Tiida or Harley Davidson involved prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/e87762cc-1022-44d4-883b-1fc680ebe3e1.jpg/r2_35_678_417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WA Police call for information into fatal crash in Dawesville during Easter weekend