Dawesville MP Lisa Munday calls for safety solutions at Old Coast Road intersections

Improving road safety along intersections in Dawesville was a topic of conversation in parliament last week. Dawesville MP Lisa Munday called on the Minister for Transport Rita Saffioti to further investigate solutions to improve road safety at dangerous intersections along Old Coast Road and the Dawesville Bypass. The section of Old Coast Road, north of Sticks Boulevard is used by approximately 40,000 vehicles per day. Ms Munday issued the grievance in parliament on behalf of residents voicing concerns for their safety. Many residents said they chose to take longer and more complicated routes to avoid built up traffic areas as they were worried about their safety. Some residents have suggested reducing the speed limit or the installation of traffic lights as a solution. Read more: In her grievance, Ms Munday placed emphasis on the high number of accidents from December 2015 to December 2020 at the Sticks Boulevard intersection. She also made mention of Oakleigh Drive and Rees Place as problem areas as well as the Dawesville Bypass. As a former paramedic, Ms Munday said she had seen first hand the impact of fatal crashes. "This is a huge safety concern for residents across my electorate and as a former paramedic, I know how important it is to feel secure on the roads and I share my constituents worry and frustration," she said. "There are an alarming number of crashes at the intersections along Old Coast Road and the Dawesville Bypass and with more ongoing development and an increase in population, something needs to be done to reduce these accidents in the future. "I thank the Minister for her support on this issue and look forward to seeing what research will be done into solutions that will improve road safety in these areas." This grievance comes following a crash on Old Coast Road during the Easter break, which saw a motorcyclist lose his life.

