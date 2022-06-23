Mandurah Mail

Mandurah crowned top tourism town 2022, Salt and Bush Eco Tours owner takes out individual award

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated June 23 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Rhys Williams and the Visit Mandurah team celebrating the Top Tourism Town win. Picture: Supplied.

Mandurah has been named the winner of the 2022 GWN7 Top Tourism Town Award.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.