After 697 days of travel restrictions, Western Australia's borders opened back up to Australia and the world.
Some Mandurah tourism businesses welcomed interstate and international visitors back while others saw customer numbers increase during border closures.
Before the pandemic, Mandurah Houseboats' clients were mainly locals.
Mandurah Houseboats owner Allan Hill said this increased 10-fold when borders shut as more residents were looking for something to do in the region.
"In previous years, residents would've gone travelling to places like Bali in the summer but with borders shut more people used the houseboats," he said.
"They've realised there are things to do close to home."
Mr Hill said the increase in customers when borders were shut led to a higher percentage of repeat hires.
"Our customers are now planning ahead of time with some people booking 12 months in advance," he said. "COVID-19 gave our business a bit of a boost."
Mandurah Houseboats have even been able to introduce new boats to the fleet due to the boom in customers.
While businesses like Mandurah Houseboats were impacted positively, other business owners such as Sarah Way, who runs Ways to Nature tours, noticed customers fall off quickly when borders closed.
"Mandurah has quite a large expat population so showcasing the wetlands was a nice thing families did when they had visitors," she said.
"Once the borders shut that fell off very quickly - with our WA border shut for so long that was a real struggle for many businesses in the tourism industry."
She said when residents explored WA while borders were shut, tourism close to Perth missed out.
"The regions benefitted from border closures a lot of the local operators located close to Perth noticed that business was slow," she said.
"That was definitely the case for Ways to Nature - we were left in a bit of a shadow while everyone went exploring."
King Carnival owner Dave Miller held a similar sentiment as he said the amusement park missed out on international visitors over the last two summers.
Already noticing more tourists coming to King Carnival, he welcomed the borders opening. "I think COVID-19 numbers are holding locals back from coming," he said. "We've seen more interstate and international visitors come in lately and we hope this picks up closer to summer. We've lost the English visitors in the summer period for the last two years so we're keen to see that back this year."
