Mandurah up against WA tourism hotspots to attract visitors

latest-news,

During the pandemic, Western Australians fell in love with Mandurah as a holiday destination. However, as interstate and international travellers flood into WA, the City is up against tourism hotspots to attract visitors. Visit Mandurah is working to bolster the City's tourism economy through targeted collaboration with the Eastern State's travel industry. Last week, Eastern States travel representatives experienced some of Mandurah's most-loved tourism activities including a seafood cruise, Salt and Bush Eco Tour and breakfast at Boundary Island Brewery. Visit Mandurah manager Anita Kane said it was exciting to have interstate travel agents back after two years. "It's positive to have interstate travel agents and operators coming out and having the opportunity to sample Mandurah and take that experience and knowledge back," she said. "We're hoping to have more of them as travel is now back on the agenda." Eastern States travel representatives said WA was on people's bucket lists as a tourism destination. With people still hesitant to travel overseas, travel agents said interstate tourists were keen to visit places like Broome, Margaret River and Rottnest Island. Ms Kane said she hoped to put Mandurah on the map of places to road trip to in WA. "We know interstate visitors love the South West and we want them to go there because it's beautiful but also on the way back to Perth we want them to stay in Mandurah," she said. "We have geological wonders, experiences, and tours to offer." To entice people to see Mandurah, Ms Kane said Visit Mandurah are currently working with Tourism WA. Tourism WA runs a magazine, The Australian Traveller, which will soon feature Mandurah. A publication called Holiday with Kids is also liaising with Visit Mandurah to promote what you can do with families in the region. Read more: Ms Kane also made mention of a promotion starting soon with Jetstar. "Our Jetstar campaign starts in June up until December - people that book to come to Perth in those months will receive content about Mandurah," she said. Ms Kane said tourism in Mandurah is looking promising with April seeing strong trading for tourism businesses. "Anecdotally, we've noticed there's bookings coming through from people in Victoria and New South Wales," she said. "Leisure travel from interstate is starting to trickle through."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/1f3d1885-899d-48d9-8fa3-05515716f5ee.JPG/r0_309_5184_3238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg