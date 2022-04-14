Sense of optimism in the Mandurah tourism industry: Anita Kane

comment,

Borders are open, restrictions are easing and there is a sense of optimism in the tourism industry. Many Mandurah residents have welcomed visiting family and friends from overseas and interstate, who have brought with them a desire to explore everything Mandurah has to offer. This said, when borders opened, feelings of excitement were mixed with caution as WA faced the inevitable Omicron peak and navigated the necessary restrictions. This has meant that the desire to explore was met with some hesitancy. Despite the positive restart for tourism, the industry hasn't yet seen a significant influx of tourism dollars. At Visit Mandurah, our focus is to bolster Mandurah's tourism scene as consumer confidence increases. By showcasing Mandurah's unique offerings, we are attracting interest groups with a passion for the great outdoors, aquatic adventures and family fun. Our relaunched Taste of Mandurah package for example gives visitors the chance to stay at The Sebel and enjoy a dolphin cruise at a competitive price. It's great to see the return of events. Last month we welcomed over 100 golfers from across Australia who participated in the Mandurah Masters Golf tournament. Later this month, as sponsors of the Australian Masters Games, we are excited to welcome competitors and spectators to Mandurah. The Games is a week-long festival of sport bringing people together through an extensive sport and social program. Mandurah will host the lawn bowls component. We recently launched our autumn digital marketing campaign to promote autumn in Mandurah. The key goal is to increase website traffic, brand awareness of Mandurah and create inspiration to visit the destination with the desired result of increased sales. The campaign will run throughout April and May and a dedicated landing page on our website will feature everything people need to know about Autumn in Mandurah. There are specials and packages, itineraries and school holiday fun so hop onto visitmandurah.com to find out more. As we look further into 2022, we are eager to be an active contributor to Mandurah's tourism scene. We will be playing to Mandurah's strengths and collaborating with industry partners to support a strong return to visitation. It is for this reason that I am particularly excited to attend the 2022 Australian Tourism Exchange. Australia's largest tourism trade event, I will be connecting with tourism operators from across Australia to attract tourism opportunities for Mandurah. We know the script has changed about what it means to visit and holiday in Mandurah. Over the last two years, Western Australians have fallen in love with our coastal paradise. Our focus now is to build on this momentum and springboard Mandurah as a holiday destination for Australians and internationals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/e11c96fc-1f93-4e72-969c-827f442374ca.jpg/r0_777_4856_3521_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sense of optimism in the Mandurah tourism industry: Anita Kane