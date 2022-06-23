Young coder first in Mandurah to pass advanced certification

Technology is constantly evolving and Mandurah teenager and coder, Joshua Bishop is carving his own pathway into the future.
Earlier this month, Joshua was one of three autistic 'ninjas' in WA to successfully complete the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) Foundation Certification program.
This internationally recognised certification, is commonly attempted by adults after completing a degree in Computer Science or Cyber Security.
Joshua is the first Mandurah ninja to complete this advanced assessment, leading the way for younger participants.
He is part of the Mandurah CoderDojo group that meets every Saturday at Mandurah Catholic College.
This group is specifically for autistic and neurodivergent adolescents in the Peel region who have an interest in coding, programming and technology.
Joshua displayed an aptitude for software testing, so refined his skills with three months of mentor-supported training at Curtin, before successfully completing the ISTQB certification.
This certification can be used to support pathways to tertiary education or directly to industry.
The CoderDojo is free for participants and is volunteer led by local Michelle Wong, and a group of committed mentors who support the ninjas with their tech projects each week.
The group operates under Curtin University's Autism Academy of Software Quality Assurance (AASQA), with the support of Mandurah Catholic College who allow the group to use the school library.
Mandurah coordinator Michelle Wong said it was fantastic to be able to provide an alternative learning pathway for neurodivergent teens as well as give them an opportunity to socialise.
When asked where he will be heading from here Joshua said he was keeping his options open. Whichever pathway Joshua chooses, his future looks bright.
The amazing talents of the Mandurah ninjas has not gone unnoticed, with former WA chief scientist and Mandurah local, Professor Lyn Beazley AO and Dawesville MP Lisa Munday regularly popping in to visit.
Prof. Beazley is an ambassador for the AASQA program and acknowledged the invaluable contributions the neurodivergent community made in the science and technology field.
Ms Munday and the other volunteer mentors are all very proud of Joshua and the ninjas who attend Mandurah CoderDojo.
Tech equipment is generously donated by supporters such as Deloittes, Bankwest, and community grants from the City of Mandurah.
More information on the Mandurah CoderDojo can be found at www.michellewongofficial.com.au
