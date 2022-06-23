Mandurah Mail

Young coder first in Mandurah to pass advanced certification

Updated June 23 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bright future: Mandurah ninja Joshua Bishop with professor Lyn Beazley. Picture: Supplied.

Technology is constantly evolving and Mandurah teenager and coder, Joshua Bishop is carving his own pathway into the future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.