Local Legend Award: Pastor Hans van Asselt and Sally Kirby

Mandurah locals Pastor Hans van Asselt and Sally Kirby have been awarded the City of Mandurah's Local Legend award, and were recognised by Mayor Rhys Williams for their contribution to the community.
Mandurah resident Sally Kirby has been a passionate advocate for local dolphins and greater environmental protection for the past 25 years.
Sally has assisted with dolphin rescues, as well as monitoring the health and wellbeing of local bottle-nose dolphins with the Mandurah Volunteer Dolphin Rescue Group.
The volunteer rescue group monitors the health and wellbeing of dolphin populations in the Peel-Harvey Estuary and surrounding coastal waters and works with researchers from Murdoch University on the Mandurah Dolphin Research Project.
Sally has organised community initiatives including clean-up days, community education and has advocated for fishing line bins around waterways.
Mayor Rhys Williams said Sally's wisdom, humility and passion to preserve Mandurah's waterways, and the species that rely on them, made her incredibly worthy of the award.
"Our beautiful population of dolphins is just one of the reasons Mandurah is such a special place, and we're lucky enough to have dedicated, caring people to look out for these amazing creatures," Mayor Williams said.
Fellow award-winner Pastor Hans van Asselt was recognised for his dedicated community support through Mandurah Baptist Church, and his involvement in the Bridge Builders charity group.
Bridge Builders is an organisation known for providing food services to the community, as well as supplies and clothing for school children. It aims to 'build bridges' between people and support services.
Originally from the Netherlands, Pastor van Asselt moved to Mandurah in the late 90s.
Over the years Pastor van Asselt has married, baptised, buried, and supported countless community members, and established two other churches within the Peel area.
"Pastor van Asselt has made a huge difference in the community through his role at Mandurah Baptist Church, and all the amazing community outreach and support that comes with that," Mayor Williams said.
He has also played a key role in creating a new community group in Mandurah, the Greenfields Community Network.
This group aims to promote, develop, and create opportunities for Greenfields residents by connecting them to community agencies and service providers.
Pastor van Asselt is finishing up in his role as Senior Pastor at Mandurah Baptist Church after years of service, he will take leave and then return to his community work.
"We wish him well in his retirement later in the year and know that his legacy will live on in the many great programs he's helped to deliver." Mayor Williams said.
