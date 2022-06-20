Mandurah Mail

Local Legend Award: Pastor Hans van Asselt and Sally Kirby

Updated June 20 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:30am
COMMUNITY CARE: Mayor Rhys Williams handing Pastor Hans van Asselt his local legend award, for his service to the community and church. Picture: Supplied.

Mandurah locals Pastor Hans van Asselt and Sally Kirby have been awarded the City of Mandurah's Local Legend award, and were recognised by Mayor Rhys Williams for their contribution to the community.

