Pauline and Fred's blue sapphire anniversary

Last Wednesday, Fred and Pauline Slarke celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He presented her with a gorgeous blue sapphire ring to commemorate the occasion.
When Fred was 8, he came home from school and proudly announced that he would be marrying the beautiful girl in his class, Pauline. Her father was the headmaster of their class, potentially putting a dampener on Fred's romantic ideas.
In 1953, Pauline was studying to be a teacher at a boarding school in York. Fred saw her waiting for a bus as he drove past, recognising her beauty as the first and only girl he fell in love with.
That evening, Fred knocked on every door at the boarding school, like the Prince searching for Cinderella, to find Pauline and reconnect with her.
Together they went for a walk, and it appeared to be going well, according to onlookers from the window of the boarding house Pauline and Fred were spotted holding hands.
By the end of the night, everything had been confirmed for Fred, Pauline was the woman he wished to marry.
Four years after the bus stop encounter, on June 15, they married at a Methodist church in Como.
"It was a rainy winter day. I was worried about my hair," Pauline said.
She wore a satin dress handmade by her grandmother. It wasn't noticeably 'DIY' until Pauline sat down. The hoop attached to the bottom was rather rigid, making it entirely impractical for Pauline to sit, and had to be removed.
"Other than that it was a lovely reception. We had a very nice time."
Their first night together was spent at The Scarborough Beach Hotel, which was locked, when they arrived shortly after midnight. It was also still raining. Fred had to climb up the terrace, causing a racket which would finally allow them to be let in.
After a wild night, Fred was in debt five cents to the hotel for a newspaper after losing his wallet the previous night. He managed to find some coins in a sock.
Shortly after they set off to Bunbury for their honeymoon.
Pauline described her marriage as 'traditional' but always loving, and said it became more equal as the years went on.
"There was always a real togetherness as time went on," Pauline and Fred's daughter, Robyn said.
"Dad thinks the world of mum, he thinks she's perfect."
Pauline said she felt entirely loved and accepted by Fred.
"I have my faults and flaws, but Fred doesn't see them," she said.
Fred and Pauline are described by their loved ones as being complimentary to each other.
Fred is outgoing, confident and a real people person. He is also spontaneous, often encouraging Pauline to go on drives and adventures together.
Being a somewhat reserved person, Pauline felt like Fred brought out the best in her.
He was a great singer, and together they made quite the musical duo with Pauline having a talent for piano. In fact, this musical streak runs strongly through the Slarke family.
"We never argued really. He is very responsible and takes the blame for things and that is very important in a relationship. He never stays angry,"
Prior to their marriage, Pauline was courted by an exceedingly wealthy man, whom she rejected.
"She definitely had options," Robyn laughed.
Pauline and Fred's relationship has provided the pair a life of joy and adventure, living and working in various locations around WA, such as Wagin, Albany and Lesmurdie.
During their time in Albany, Fred ran a burger bar, with local meat from the region thanks to his family's farming background.
On one occasion, the bar sold 997 burgers in one day for 37 cents each.
"He is and was never afraid to give anything a go," Pauline said.
The couple are still largely energetic, despite Fred's recent health problems.
"You have to approach life with enthusiasm. I get up and think, "what am I going to do today?" Pauline said.
Upon reflecting on her life and marriage, Pauline said she was grateful for many things.
"I have the most wonderful children, Robyn and Craig. They do so much for us."
And her advice for a long and successful marriage?
"Love each other, respect each other, listen to each other and do things together."
