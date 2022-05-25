latest-news,

Andrew Hastie saw his safe Canning seat turn marginal when he claimed victory on Saturday night. As the results started to filter in, Mr Hastie celebrated alongside volunteers, supporters, friends, and family at the Mandurah Country Club. The incumbent MP attracted 54.8 per cent of votes compared to Labor candidate Amanda Hunt's 45.2% in the two-party preferred contest. Mr Hastie said it was an honour to be re-elected as the member for Canning. "The national result was clearly disappointing for the Liberal Party, but here in Canning we are proud of our win," he said. "I am proud of what the Liberal Party has achieved for Western Australia during our time in government. "The Liberal Party here in WA and nationally will examine the results of the election over the coming months and determine where we can do better but I am grateful for the continued support of the people of Canning." Mr Hastie said he would be holding the Australian Labor Party to account "if they don't honour the commitments we [the Coalition] made previously in the budget". This included major projects such as the additional Mandurah Estuary Bridge, Peel Health Campus upgrades, and Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation. Earlier: Despite winning, Mr Hastie's margin didn't surpass his previous victory in 2019 with a swing of 6.7% towards Labor. Mr Hastie previously held the seat with a margin of 11.6%. This result was replicated across Western Australia with a 11% swing towards the Australian Labor Party. "I've never taken our community for granted," Mr Hastie said. "The swing against the Liberal Party in Canning was the lowest in WA, under 7%, whereas across the rest of the state it is between 10% and 15%. "I'm humbled and grateful that our community has put their trust in me for a fourth time." In a post to Facebook, Ms Hunt said despite not winning the swing towards Labor was indicative of a community that wanted to see change. "We now have a Labor government that will be delivering a better future for Australia," she said. "We didn't win in Canning but the results were indicative that people in the electorate were committed to making positive change." The Australian Labor Party is on track to form a majority government. The final tally is expected to show Labor holding 76 seats to 61 for the coalition, with 14 crossbenchers. Read more: As the Liberal Party look likely to elect former defence minister Peter Dutton as leader, Mr Hastie said he would support him in the party room ballot. "It will be up to the Liberal Party room to determine who will lead our party over the next three years, but I have worked closely with Mr Dutton over many years, including most recently as his assistant minister in the defence portfolio," he said. "I know him to be a highly capable and principled person who loves Australia... he will be a strong and determined leader."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/c92754c9-acee-4b43-981b-058c5de88bd4.jpg/r0_325_4032_2603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg