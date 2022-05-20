community,

After two years of postponed official launches, the first Mandurah Red Shield Appeal event was able to go ahead last week. The Red Shield Appeal is The Salvation Army's signature fundraising drive, which helps fund a vast network of social and community services. Lieutenant Crystal Lee was the MC at the event and started with the Salvo's mission statement. "Wherever there is hardship or injustice Salvos will live, love and fight alongside others to transform Australia one life at a time with the love of Jesus." She went on to say "this mission statement is at the heart of the Red Shield Appeal - the Appeal is all about transforming lives in our local community who are experiencing hardship and injustice." Read more: The local focus of the Red Shield Appeal is to provide ongoing programs to meet the needs of the community with a vision of a future homelessness assisted living program and social service hub. "The transformational work of The Salvation Army is only possible because of its many supporters," Ms Lee said. "We cannot, and will not try to do this alone. We want to see lives transformed in Mandurah and we thank you for joining us in pursuing this goal." The Mandurah launch was the official beginning of a three week fundraising drive. All funds raised locally will be used for community support across Mandurah. If you see a Salvation Army stand at your local shopping centre take a moment to donate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/651f6a07-337e-4c0e-8b71-24390543374a.jpg/r0_163_509_451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mandurah Red Shield Appeal launches fundraising drive