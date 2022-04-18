community,

The Salvation Army Mandurah has announced it will focus resources on domestic violence, and is calling on the community to support the 2022 Red Shield Appeal, with its funds set to assist in upcoming community work. With the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic still present, the Salvation Army says it wishes to highlight what it calls 'the shadow pandemic' which is destroying lives. "Sadly, risks of domestic violence have increased in the past 12 months due to economic insecurity," a representative said. "It's reported that one in four women in Australia will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and it is the largest cause of women and children becoming homeless in Australia." In Western Australia, the Salvation Army is aiming to raise $360,000 to be used on services in the local community, and Captain Scott Ellery said he knew he could rely on the local community. "We're so grateful to the people of Mandurah who have always rallied together and supported the Red Shield Appeal year after year," Mr Ellery said. "This year is no different - we need the help of community members and businesses more than ever as we continue to support those who have felt the devastating impacts of the past couple years." Along with The Salvation Army's focus on Family and Domestic Violence, money raised locally this year will assist with the transition of Social Service ministries into one building, enabling an integrated response to local need. A 'social justice stocktake report' recently released by the Salvation Army highlighted five main areas that were a major concern for West Australians: mental health, alcohol and drug misuse, housing affordability, homelessness and family violence. "Proceeds from the Red Shield Appeal will seek to address these concerns on a local level," a representative said. To donate or volunteer for The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS.

Salvation Army raises money for Red Shield Appeal