The Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre (MARC) roof repairs will be going ahead with the help of a federal government grant. The over $1.7 million investment will go towards designing and constructing the roof over the 25m pool that was damaged due to stormwater. This funding was the result of a City application to the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure grant program. It is estimated the complete removal and replacement of the existing roof structure above the 25m pool will cost $2.5million. Related: Mandurah mayor Rhys Williams said he was grateful to the Member for Canning for the announcement of funding. "Council's initial intention was to fund 100 percent of the repairs from our asset maintenance fund, however, this contribution will now mean we are able to redirect those funds into other priorities within our asset maintenance program," he said. "This has been an unexpected, complicated and frustrating process for everyone and I sincerely thank our local community for their patience while the City navigates its way through all this." Mr Williams said the City is now in the tendering stage and will be working closely with the successful contractor to minimise any further disruption to centre operations while the repair works are carried out. Construction is expected to begin in late 2022, after the successful tenderer designs the new roof. Related: Canning MP Andrew Hastie said the funding would ensure the needs of the Mandurah community were met. "... We have acted to approve funding for this project, paving the way for construction to get underway," he said. "This vital project will ensure that families and individuals in the Peel region can use the pool safely once again." For more information on the LRCI Program visit, https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/local-roads-and-community-infrastructure/.

