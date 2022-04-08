latest-news,

The Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre (MARC) roof replacement is likely to go out for tender this month, says the City of Mandurah. After stormwater damaged a section of roof above the 25 metre indoor pool a decision was made in November to completely remove and replace the roof structure over the pool. The damaged section of the roof was part of the centre's original structure from 1982. Following the advertising period, it is hoped the City will award a contract in mid-2022. This construction is expected to begin in late 2022, after the successful tenderer designs the new roof. Related: It's been 10 months since the 25 metre indoor pool closed, with many senior members claiming they have missed out on vital exercise. Falcon resident Rose Sleight said she could name three friends who no longer go to the MARC because they see no benefit in it. "The only indoor pool we are left with now is not deep enough to get the full benefit of walking in the water which a lot of seniors and people with disabilities enjoy and need to do," she said. "Sure enough we can use the outdoor pool, but if you suffer from arthritis like I do and many others the water temperature, cool air early mornings and wind is not so great. "Winter is fast approaching and myself and others do not want to endure another winter like we did last year at the pool." MARC member Margaret held a similar sentiment. "It's not just walking we did lunges and all sort of exercises in the pool to try and keep our bodies mobile - we haven't had that for so long," she said. "Some of them are getting in the pool outside but they can only walk halfway in the water because it's too deep to keep walking and the one indoor pool open is too shallow. "We've all got arthritic knees and hips - it just hits the joints too much." City of Mandurah chief executive Mark Newman said more information would be given to the community once a contract was awarded. "This has been a complex process which has taken some time to complete, and we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we work through this," he said. "We are now at the stage where we are close to being ready to go out to the market with the contract, however this is also a considered process that will take some time. "When we looked at the original scope of works to replace the roof, the market was in a different place, so we may be presented with external challenges to this project such as high demand of the WA construction industry and availability of materials. "I'd like to thank the community, MARC members and employees for their patience and understanding during this complicated process." The MARC will keep members updated directly and via the City's website, www.mandurah.wa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/f66a4b62-da35-4713-940d-678d7381af9d.jpg/r3_0_1017_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg