Coolibah care has recorded no more COVID-19 cases after a staff member tested positive on Saturday, February 12. All residents and staff in the COVID-19 affected wing received negative PCR tests. Following seven days of isolation, visiting restrictions were lifted and normal infection control practices began on Sunday, February 20. Related: Coolibah Care chief executive Amanda Crook was pleased to announce the good news. "I look forward to welcoming back our residents' families and visitors who have been unable to visit during the COVID-19 related lockdown," she said. "The Coolibah team have been dedicated to caring for the residents in difficult circumstances and are looking forward to resuming the regular services for the residents to enjoy." She also extended her heartfelt thanks to all the families and service providers who had supported the Coolibah staff during this time. This news comes as WA recorded 222 local COVID-19 cases to 8pm on Sunday night. There are currently two people in hospital, none in ICU. Anyone in the Perth, Peel, Wheatbelt, Pilbara and South West regions - experiencing symptoms should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result. This applies to anyone symptomatic - even if you have not visited a listed exposure site. A full list of testing clinics and opening hours is available on HealthyWA website. WA Health's contact tracing team continues to identify high risk exposure sites linked to new cases. Please continue to regularly check the HealthyWA website for updated or new exposure sites.

