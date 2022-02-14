latest-news,

A staff member at Coolibah Care has tested positive for COVID-19. Late on Sunday, media reports confirmed the staff member had returned a positive rapid antigen test. Coolibah Care chief executive Amanda Crook told The West the staff member worked in one wing on Saturday afternoon. The retirement village's emergency outbreak plan had been activated as a "precautionary measure". "This includes restricting visitor and non-essential contractor access and asking residents in the affected wing to remain in their rooms," she said. "We are conducting a deep clean of the affected areas, conducting rapid antigen testing of residents and staff, and communicating with relatives." The staff member is now awaiting the results of a PCR test. WA Health confirmed that staff and residents were being tested and visitors to the facilities restricted. This comes following Brightwater confirming two residents at its Mandurah facility, The Cove, testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement on Sunday, Brightwater said the two residents at the Dudley Park home were triple vaccinated. "All staff at The Cove and residents are now being tested for COVID-19. "The health and safety of our clients, our staff and the wider community is our greatest priority as we work with Western Australian Department of Health to contain the spread of the virus." The statement said all visits to The Cove had ceased as part of their 'outbreak management plan'. The plan also includes a deep clean of the site, while requiring all residents to remain in their rooms where possible. Brightwater said Communications Support Officers would be in touch with families to establish contact between residents and their loved ones. "Updates have and will continue to be provided to our clients, their families and staff as the situation evolves." More to come.

Staff member at Coolibah Care Mandurah records positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test